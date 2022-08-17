US 19 lane closures happening this weekend

Drivers will be rerouted at the Ulmerton Road exit.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers who take U.S. 19 in St. Petersburg will run into detours this weekend as lane closures are expected for lanes in both directions.

All northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 19 and the northbound U.S. 19 Frontage road will detour at Ulmerton Road and Bryan Dairy road beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, until 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, the Florida Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Take a look at the detours:

Southbound lanes

Traffic on U.S. 19 will take a detour at the Ulmerton Road exit (SR688), then turn south onto 66th Street, FDOT says. Traffic will continue on 66th Street until drivers reach Bryan Dairy Road and turn eastward toward the U.S. 19 southbound Frontage Road to re-enter southbound U.S. 19.

Northbound lanes

Northbound traffic on U.S. 19 will detour at Bryan Dairy Road exit near 110th Avenue North. Traffic will continue on Bryan Dairy and turn east onto 118th Avenue, then north onto 49th Street toward Ulmerton Road. Traffic will turn west on Ulmerton Road to re-enter northbound U.S. 19.

Northbound U.S. 19 Frontage Road

Drivers headed north on U.S. 19 Frontage Road will detour east onto Bryant Dairy Road/118th Avenue, then north into 49th Street and continue west on Ulmerton Road to regain access to northbound U.S. 19 Frontage Road.

Southbound lanes of U.S. 19 Frontage Road will remain in the current traffic patterns.