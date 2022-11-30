FDOT: Parts of US 19 to close this weekend for pedestrian overpass construction

Harn Boulevard from southbound U.S. 19 Frontage Road will remain open to local traffic.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Parts of U.S. 19 and southbound U.S. 19 Frontage Road will be closed this weekend due to the new pedestrian overpass being installed, according to a Florida Department of Transportation.

Below is the closure schedule:

10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Dec. 2 to Dec 3 all northbound US-19 travel lanes will be closed between Belleair Road and Seville Boulevard.

FDOT says drivers will be detoured by exiting onto the northbound U.S. 19 Frontage Road at Belleair Road, continue north along the U.S. 19 Frontage Road and re-enter U.S. 19 using the entrance ramp just south of SR-60 (Gulf-To-Bay Boulevard).

8 p.m. to 8 a.m. from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4 all drivers going southbound on US 19 will detour by exiting onto the U.S. 19 Frontage Road at the Drew Street exit and continue west towards Belcher Road, east on Belleair Road, and south on US-19 Frontage Road to re-enter U.S. 19.

FDOT says all drivers going north on U.S. 19 will need to exit the roadway by using the Belleair Road exit and will continue north on U.S. 19 Frontage Road to re-enter U.S. 19.