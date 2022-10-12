Wet soil creates 'ice-like surface,' causes crash on ramp to US 301 and I-75

Eight people were taken to area hospitals.

TAMPA, Fla. — A truck carrying wet soil somehow lost its product and spread it across the on-ramp to U.S. 301 and southbound Interstate 75 — causing a multi-car crash.

It happened early Wednesday morning on the ramp from State Road 60, according to a Hillsborough County Fire Rescue news release.

The wet soil created what fire rescue called an "ice-like slick surface" that spread several hundred yards. As cars and trucks drove over it, many drivers lost control and crashed.

Eight people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, FHP said. One of them reportedly is in serious condition.