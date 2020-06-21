Deadly crash shuts down stretch of US Highway 41

People are asked to avoid the area.

GIBSONTON, Fla. — Southbound U.S. Highway 41 at Gibsonton Drive is closed because of a deadly crash.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are at the scene with Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

It's not yet known what led up to the crash nor when the highway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now: