x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

traffic

Deadly crash shuts down stretch of US Highway 41

People are asked to avoid the area.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

GIBSONTON, Fla. — Southbound U.S. Highway 41 at Gibsonton Drive is closed because of a deadly crash.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are at the scene with Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

It's not yet known what led up to the crash nor when the highway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter