MACON, Ga. — A car went off the I-75 South on-ramp and caught fire near the I-16/I-75 interchange Sunday.

The car landed in the bushes just over the barrier.

Georgia 511 says the left lane of three is blocked.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Macon-Bibb Fire Department, and Georgia State Patrol are on scene.

13WMAZ has reached out to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for more information.

RELATED: Man dead after single-car wreck in Macon

RELATED: UPDATE: Man turns himself in for fatal Lizella motorcycle accident

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.