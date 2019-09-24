TAMPA, Fla. — Commuters, be warned: There will be one less lane to drive in during the Tuesday rushes.
Crews will close the outer eastbound lane between the bridge and Bay Harbour Drive at 9 p.m. Monday. It will remain closed through 5 p.m. Tuesday.
A water main break in the area is prompting the inconvenience, according to a news release.
People are asked to use caution in the area, perhaps finding another route.
More: 10Traffic real-time map
What other people are reading right now:
- 300 dogs given to shelter after court battle with 'unsafe' breeder
- Deputies: Camel sits on Florida woman, who bites its testicles to free herself
- Tropical Storm Karen moving through southeast Caribbean
- These parents had no clue they were living in a former meth lab, now their unborn baby has tested positive for meth
- Mother says her son, a Northeast H.S. football captain, to be taken off life support
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter