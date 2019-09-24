TAMPA, Fla. — Commuters, be warned: There will be one less lane to drive in during the Tuesday rushes.

Crews will close the outer eastbound lane between the bridge and Bay Harbour Drive at 9 p.m. Monday. It will remain closed through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A water main break in the area is prompting the inconvenience, according to a news release.

People are asked to use caution in the area, perhaps finding another route.

