Heads up, drivers: Water maintenance to close lane on Gandy Boulevard

The work started at 9 a.m. Monday and is expected to be finished by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers on West Gandy Boulevard will run into some obstacles as water work shuts down a portion of the road for the next day or so.

The Tampa Water Department is conducting maintenance on the water distribution system, which is causing the outside eastbound lane on West Gandy Boulevard, between South MacDill Avenue and South Zion Street, to be closed, the city said in a statement.

Barricades and signs will be placed in the area to help with rerouting and traffic flow.

"Please consider alternate routes and use caution when driving in the area," water department officials said. "The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone's patience during this time."