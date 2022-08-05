Heads up, drivers: WB Roosevelt Boulevard to close every night for 2 weeks in St. Pete

The closure is for crews to be able to perform overhead bridge work, which is part of the Gateway Expressway project.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All the drivers who use the westbound lane on Roosevelt Boulevard daily might have to find a different route for the next two weeks once the clock strikes 10 p.m.

Starting on Sunday, the westbound lanes of the street will be closed from 10 p.m. up until 6 a.m.

Florida Department of Transportation says to access Roosevelt Boulevard, drivers going west on Ulmerton Road will continue straight towards 49th Street before turning north onto Roosevelt.

"Motorists already traveling west on Roosevelt Boulevard or exiting the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport will make a U-turn at Terminal Boulevard then proceed towards westbound Ulmerton Road," FDOT explains.

There will be warning signs and electronic message boards set up to remind drivers of the closure when traveling in the area.

