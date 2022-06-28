At least 1 person hurt in crash involving overturned semi on I-75 in Pasco County

Traffic is slowly moving in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — At least one person is hurt in a crash involving an overturned semi-truck on northbound Interstate 75 near State Road 54 in Pasco County, according to fire rescue.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Pasco County Fire Rescue tweeted one person was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. The highway was shut down to traffic but lanes have since reopened.

A traffic camera shows a big slowdown in the area as crews work on the outside shoulder. The semi-truck still appears to be on its side.

The cause of the crash and the extent of the person's injuries are not yet known.