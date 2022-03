Smoke in the area is causing the closure.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has closed U.S. 27 between State Road 70 and Country Road 29 due to a nearby wildfire.

FHP, State Forestry and other emergency agencies are monitoring the conditions.

Drivers in the area are being rerouted. Seek alternate routes if you have to pass by.