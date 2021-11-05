Heavy rains force lane closure on Williams Road in Seffner

The lane will remain closed until Sunday.

SEFFNER, Fla. — The southbound lane of Williams Road between U.S. Highway 92 and Joe Ebert Road in Seffner will be closed for repairs over the weekend, according to a Hillsborough County news release.

It will be closed through Sunday while work crews repair the washed-out roadway that happened because of recent heavy rainfall.

The rain washed out a portion of the southbound lane, the release said.

There will be a detour route, which is Harney Road to County Road 579 to U.S. Highway 92, and this route will be marked.

The northbound traffic will remain open to traffic.