Heavy rains force lane closure on Williams Road in Seffner

SEFFNER, Fla. — The southbound lane of Williams Road between U.S. Highway 92 and Joe Ebert Road in Seffner will be closed for repairs over the weekend, according to a Hillsborough County news release.
It will be closed through Sunday while work crews repair the washed-out roadway that happened because of recent heavy rainfall.
The rain washed out a portion of the southbound lane, the release said.
There will be a detour route, which is Harney Road to County Road 579 to U.S. Highway 92, and this route will be marked.
The northbound traffic will remain open to traffic.
"Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and use caution when in the area," the county wrote.