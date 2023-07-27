"I just hope she names the baby Carrollton," one worker said.

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. — Metro workers on board a New Carrollton train were recognized for their quick thinking after they helped deliver a baby earlier this month.

Latasha Bostic, Thomas Adams and Jose Flores were recognized at a Metro Board meeting Thursday. The incident happened about two weeks ago. Bostic said it was just a normal day, until someone came up to her with an unusual request.

"Someone came up to me and said, 'Excuse me, do you have a crate?' I was like, 'A crate?!'" Bostic said.

The passenger explained a woman was on the train and was about to give birth.

"My first instinct was to make sure the train doesn't leave while she's on the train," Bostic explained.

Bostic let a station manager know what we going on, and the station manager called for an ambulance. Bostic, Adams, Flores and a few passengers worked to make sure the new mother was comfortable before paramedics arrived.

Adams said the whole thing happened quickly.

"I honestly didn't think she would have the child on board," he said. "By the time we turned our heads to see if fire and paramedics were coming, the baby was halfway out."

Adams said about 15 minutes passed between the time they were first alerted of what was happening, and when the medical personnel arrived on scene.

"It felt like forever," Adams said.

Paramedics arrived on the train just in time to cut the umbilical cord and make sure mom and baby were safe and healthy.

Bostic has been working for Metro for 17 years, and Adams for 18. They said that day was the most interesting day they have had at work.

"I just hope she names the baby Carrollton, after the station," Adams said.