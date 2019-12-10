WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A 39-year-old woman is dead after crashing head-on into another car while going the wrong way on Interstate 275, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Saturday on I-275 near I-75.

Troopers say the woman was heading south in the northbound lanes when she crashed into a northbound car driven by a 30-year-old Brandon woman. It's not yet known where she began driving the wrong way.

The driver of the other car was taken to an area hospital, where she's listed in serious condition.

The two right outside lanes were closed for several hours.

