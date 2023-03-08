This 2-year cruise out of Florida may be more affordable than your rent

The "world's first affordable residential ship" is taking guests on an around-the-world trip for two years.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Have you ever enjoyed a cruise so much that you didn't want to get off the ship?

One cruise line will actually let you move in for a couple of years, and it may just be more affordable than what you're paying for rent in Florida.

Victoria Cruises is offering guests the chance to live on a cruise ship while traveling around the world for two years. Built for long-term stays, it's known by the company as the "world's first affordable residential ship."

The 750-foot-long ship will take about 1,000 passengers to 213 ports in 115 different countries. The 735-day cruise is broken down into 567 days in ports and 168 days at sea, according to the Victoria Cruises website. With one to seven days in each port, guests will have the freedom to travel freely while the ship is docked.

"Victoria Cruises Line offers our customers a unique lifestyle that is completely new to the shipping industry," Olavs Zvinelis, CEO of Victoria Cruises Line, said in a news release. "We provide rental cabins at affordable prices to clients who want to live on a boat and travel the world without any strings attached. It's our mission to deliver a unique houseboat experience for our residents, who will live on board like a little family."

Some of the stops include Italy, Greece, Norway, St. Kitts, the North Pole, Antarctica, Argentina, Galapagos Islands, Peru, Japan and Australia. You can check out the full list of destinations here.

So, how much does it cost?

The cheapest option, a 226-square-foot stateroom, will cost you about $2,400 per person per month. The rooms are designed for two people, but solo travelers will receive a 20% discount.

While $2,400 certainly isn't cheap, it's not far off from Tampa's average monthly rent of $2,118.75, according to a recent study.

Plus, that monthly rate on the cruise includes food, drinks, television, Wi-Fi, gym and pool access, self-service laundry and onboard medical care. Additional services and activities like massages, alcoholic drinks other than beer and wine, and the casino will cost you more.

Oceanview rooms and premium suites can cost anywhere between $6,000 and $35,000 per month for two people.

And if you have an obligation on land and need to take a break from the trip, the ship allows guests to pay just 30% of their rent for time away.