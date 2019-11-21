TAMPA, Fla. — Holiday travel can be stressful, that’s why Tampa International Airport is sharing the top five things travelers need to know ahead of their flight:

Record Thanksgiving travel

As Thanksgiving draws near, TPA is going to see an influx of passengers. Heightened traveler estimates begin on Saturday. The airport is projecting 74,900 passengers on Nov. 23; 75,200 on Nov. 26; and 79,500 passengers on Nov. 30.

Collectively, more than 913,000 travelers with be moving through the airport during the 2-week period around Thanksgiving.

To not fall behind, it is important travelers arrive early, plan their parking, ensure they have all their documentation and bring their patience as lines will be longer than normal.

Busiest day for travel: Nov. 30

30,000 more travelers than on a normal day will be passing through the airport on Nov. 30. If you plan to fly on this day it is important to be prepared.

Airside C, which serves Southwest and Frontier, will be the busiest terminal with nearly 100 departing flights on the Saturday before and Saturday after the holiday.

Arrive at least two hours before your boarding time

Don’t cut it close to your departure time. While TSA is regarded for their efficiency the airport says travelers will be bringing gifts and extra carry-on items that can slow lines down.

There is also the factor of construction happening at the airport and reduced speed limits on the property to add to your commute.

It is recommended to arrive two hours before your flight is set to board to ensure you make it on time.

Pick up and parking

The airport wants to remind those picking up loved ones they need to keep the curbside clear. Drivers are not allowed to stay parked at the curbside. Circling the roadways is also not permitted.

If you want to wait for your loved one, use the cellphone lot or park for free in the short term or long term lots.

