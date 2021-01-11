With so many airline delays and cancellations, here's some advice if you're planning holiday travel

With the holiday season travel just around the corner, some people are worried their plans could be jeopardized.

TAMPA, Fla. — Flight delays were just starting to unwind around the country, including at Tampa International Airport, after yet another chaotic weekend for air travelers.

This time, American Airlines saw more than a thousand flights delayed or canceled.

“Beyond frustrated,” said Sarah Rivers, sitting near the American Airlines ticket counter at TPA.

Rivers and her travel-mate, Alix Lewis-Welch, missed a family wedding thanks to widespread American Airlines delays this weekend. Six airports later - not to mention a rental car, hotel night and meal expenses – they were finally re-booked through Tampa.

“You might wanna make sure you can get there the next day and same thing for coming back,” said Lewis-Welch.

“And expect the best but prepare for the worst,” said Rivers.

Just three weeks Before American’s wave of cancellation chaos it was Southwest Airlines. A few weeks before that - Spirit.

The carriers’ have blamed the weather and computer glitches, not job actions or employee shortages.

“There will be more delays, associated with the weather especially as things move in,” said 10 Tampa Bay Aviation Expert Mark Weinkrantz.

Weinkrantz, a retired commercial airline pilot, says with barely enough workers and computerized flight management there’s simply no room for error.

Any problem creates a domino effect.

“The crews are maxed out. The planes are maxed out,” said Weinkrantz. “Maintenance now has to back the stuff up. Because they’re flying the airplanes. The demand was unexpected to spring back so quickly.”

The ongoing issues now have people booked for or considering holiday travel nervous.

“You know, it’s been an ongoing problem crawling out of this COVID pandemic,” said TravelWorld Travel Agency President Don Oneal.

Oneal offered some advice:

Just because you get a delay notification don’t skip a trip to the airport, he said. If your plane ends up leaving without you might not get reimbursed.

Deal with the airline on multiple platforms including in person at customer service, through social media, and by phone.

And consider trip insurance that covers not only cancellations but delays. Even if you get reimbursed for your flight, the airlines might not pay for food or an unexpected extra hotel night, said Oneal. Coverage usually runs from $25 to $45.

“It’s worth the money,” said Oneal. “You know if you spend $1500 for the family to go somewhere, spend an extra hundred bucks and cover your bet. Even if you only had to buy one meal you’d be ahead.”

Despite her ordeal, Lewis Welch says it’s been far too long for people waiting to see family due to COVID.