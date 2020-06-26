Allegiant Air requiring passengers to wear face masks during all travel phases

The requirement takes effect on July 2. Anyone who does not comply will not be allowed to fly.

LAS VEGAS — As more and more air travel slowly returns airlines are adding new requirements for passengers in order to fly. Allegiant Air is the latest airline to announce such requirements, making passengers mask-up during all phases of travel.

Beginning July 2, passengers will need to wear a face mask while in the following areas: ticket counter, gate area, boarding, on the aircraft, and during flight.

The airline said this policy builds on the safety and health measures it already has in place, calling the mask requirement an extra layer of protection for customers, crews, and airport team members.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, in concert with CDC guidance and medical experts, we have adopted a wide range of policies and procedures to ensure our customers can fly with confidence - from utilizing state-of-the-art cleaning and disinfection technologies to providing complimentary Health and Safety Kits to all who travel with us,” Allegiant Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Sheldon said, in part.

Sheldon also shared that he hopes a federal mask mandate comes down so that airlines can be uniform in approach and avoid confusing customers.

Don't have a mask? No problem, Allegiant Air says customers can bring their own mask or use the one included in the airline's Health and Safety Kit.

Children under 2 years old and those with pre-existing conditions are exempt from wear masks, according to the airline. Passengers will also be allowed to remove masks briefly while eating or drinking on board.

Anyone who does not comply will not be allowed to fly.

Notification of the new policy is highlighted while booking a flight, emailed ahead of customers' departure date and included in a health questionnaire required at check-in.

