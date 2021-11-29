Allegiant announces new nonstop route to, from West Virginia

Springtime vacations only are a few months away.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — In just a few months, travel between West Virginia and the Tampa Bay area will get a bit easier.

Low-cost carrier Allegiant this week announced it will offer a new non-stop route between St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport and North Central West Virginia Airport in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

The company says it's just one of nine new routes across the U.S. ahead of the spring travel season.

"These routes will connect our customers to premier destinations in Arizona and Florida just in time for Spring break," Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning, said in a statement.

"Whether travelers are looking to explore the desert southwest or take in the beaches of Florida, we’ve got the flights for them – free from the hassle of stops and layovers – at a price they can afford."

The new Tampa Bay route is scheduled to begin on March 11, 2022.

Allegiant has announced plenty of new routes at St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport in recent months, including trips to Florida's own Key West, Arkansas, Utah and others.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport isn't left out of the mix, either, with flights from Iowa and Oklahoma.

More Americans are taking to the skies since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 2.4 million people moving through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, according to The Washington Post.