Allegiant announces low-cost flights from St. Pete to Key West

One-way tickets on the new route start as low as $39.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's time to start planning your weekend getaway to the Florida Keys.

Low-cost carrier Allegiant announced a new non-stop route from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport to Key West International Airport.

Flights will be offered twice a week starting on Nov. 19 with introductory fares as low as $39 for a one-way ticket.

“With its year-round sunshine, incredible beaches and attractions, Key West is one of the most sought-after destinations in the U.S. right now,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning, said in a statement. “We expect it to be an even bigger draw for leisure travelers seeking an affordable, convenient vacation spot for warm winter getaways.”

Allegiant recently expanded its service out of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, with new flights to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, at fares as low as $49.

The airline is well known for connecting travelers to destinations through airports in smaller cities where commercial air service might be lacking.

Flight day, times and low fares can be found at Allegiant.com.