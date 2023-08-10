Catching a flight? Avelo Airlines announces nonstop service from Sarasota to Philadelphia area

Introductory one-way prices start at just $49.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Avelo Airlines announced on Thursday a new way for flyers to get from Sarasota to the Philadelphia area in a one-way trip.

Travelers can soon take advantage of a third nonstop route from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to Wilmington Airport in Delaware, which airline leaders call "a convenient and travel-friendly alternative to Philadelphia International Airport."

Starting Nov. 2, Avelo will have two flights weekly on this route going out on Thursdays and Sundays. Introductory one-way prices between the Sarasota-based airport and ILG start at just $49.

“SRQ – say hello to Philly!" Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. "Getting to Philadelphia and the greater Delaware Valley is easier and more affordable than ever with Avelo’s exclusive nonstop service to Wilmington Airport – the region’s most travel-friendly airport.

"Combined with Avelo’s industry-leading reliability, there isn’t a more convenient, faster and more relaxing gateway to The City of Brotherly Love from Florida’s Gulf Coast.”

According to a news release, Avelo is the first airline to offer nonstop flights between metro Philadelphia and SRQ. This new stop will be joining the already-established routes from Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Customers interested in the nonstop route can make reservations for their travel plans with Avelo Airlines online by clicking here.

“We are pleased that Avelo Airlines has added a third nonstop destination to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport," President and CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Rick Piccolo said in a statement. This new nonstop destination provides passengers a way to avoid big city congestion and fly from one convenient airport to another.”