Average price of airfare drops to $286 — even cheaper if you 'play your cards right'

Experts say as kids head back to school and the summer travel rush eases, prices may drop even more.

MINNEAPOLIS — After a seriously rocky summer travel season, experts say there's finally some good news for travelers.

The number of flight cancellations and the price of tickets are dropping, sometimes as low as around $200.

"Round-trip domestic tickets have gone below $200 -- if you play your cards right -- and we didn’t see that for a long time," said Thrifty Traveler executive editor Kyle Potter.

Potter says that seasonal rush is starting to ease and the demand continues to drop too. In fact, he says airfare went down nearly 8% from June to July.

"This is the turning point where you get to the last gasps of summer and people are done planning and booking their summer trips," said Potter. "A month ago, we're probably talking $600 to $700; today, you can probably find that for $300 or $400 fairly easily."

To stretch your dollar even further, Potter recommends several things. The No. 1 thing, he says, is fly on days that are cheaper. Those days are either Tuesday or Wednesday with the intention of coming back on a Saturday.

And he says to try and book that ticket at least three weeks in advance for domestic flights and a month ahead of international trips. If you're going abroad, Potter also suggests only bringing carry-on luggage.

"It's a coin flip if they're going to lose your bag for weeks," said Potter.

And remember, experts say that Friday nights have been the most expensive, and to try to check into your hotel midweek if you can.

"Things are not back to normal, but they’re getting a lot closer, especially after a really brutal start to summer," said Potter.

