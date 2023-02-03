Avoiding travel scams: Things to watch out for

With many people making spring break and summer travel plans, we speak to travel experts about best practices and ways to avoid getting taken advantage of.

TAMPA, Fla. — These days, planning a trip usually starts online. That’s one of the very spots travel experts say you can get taken advantage of and you may not even realize it.

As the saying goes, “If it sounds too good to be true,” it usually is. Travel experts say be wary of third-party booking sites. Best advice is to book directly with the hotel or provider for the service you are looking for. If you find a better deal somewhere else, use that as leverage to the provider and they will normally honor that deal if it is valid.

Once you get to your location, make sure your transportation and things like excursions are booked ahead of time so you know the rate and what to expect before you get there.

Travel expert and blogger Lauren Gay, known on social media as @OutdoorsyDiva, says make sure you get travel insurance.

“You want to have a good travel insurance policy," Gay said. "Make sure you read the fine print. Understand what those limitations and allowances are. Take advantage of those. Take advantage of your credit card.

"You have a lot of built-in protection if you book your trip with a credit card that will save you money.”

Keep these things in mind: don’t sign or pay until you know the terms of the deal, get a copy of your cancellation and refund policy before you pay and say no to anyone who tries to rush you without giving you time to consider the offer.

You can avoid scams by paying attention. Also, use ATMs from reputable banks and be wary of overly helpful locals. Plus, keep an eye on your belongings and never let your bags or passport out of your sight.

Another scam you may not realize is called “it's closed today.” This is where a scammer will tell you the activity or excursion you have planned is closed and offer to take you to a different attraction. People are doing this to get more money out of tourists and you end up missing out on what you originally planned