Need to catch a flight? Breeze Airways offers $59 one-way tickets to 3 new destinations

Flights to the new routes will start the first week of October with one-way ticket prices starting at just $59 if purchased by July 3, 2023.

TAMPA, Fla. — Breeze Airways announced Tuesday the addition of three new routes from Tampa coming this fall.

Flyers that want to take a trip to Charleston, West Virginia; Columbus, Ohio or Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania can now do so on the "U.S.' only Nice Low-Cost Carrier."

The addition of the three routes brings the airline's total nonstops to 15 destinations.

Flights to the new routes will start the first week of October with one-way ticket prices sitting at just $59 if purchased by July 3, 2023. The trip also needs to be taken by Jan. 8, 2024.

Here's a breakdown of flight deals from Tampa:

Charleston, WV (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting Oct. 4, Nice from $59* one way);

Pittsburgh, PA (Nonstop on Thursdays and Sundays, starting Oct. 5, Nice from $59* one way, BreezeThru service up to 6x weekly from Oct. 4); and

Columbus, OH (Mondays and Fridays, starting Oct. 6, Nice from $59* one way).

Breeze Airways also offers nonstop flights to:

Akron-Canton, OH

Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR

Charleston, SC

Hartford, CT

Huntsville, AL

Louisville, KY

Norfolk, VA

Portland, ME

Providence, RI

Raleigh-Durham, NC

Richmond, VA

Syracuse, NY

The airline also offers one-stop/no plane change BreezeThru service to Las Vegas.

"Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing," airline leaders explain in a new release.

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and on the Breeze app.