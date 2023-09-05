Breeze Airways extends flight discount offer to 15 destinations from Tampa

Anyone interested in buying a discounted ticket can use code "IMGAME50" at checkout online at flybreeze.com or through the Breeze app.

TAMPA, Florida — Breeze Airways unveiled its "biggest sale ever" as the airline extended its schedule through April 30, 2024, a news release explains.

Starting now until Sept. 7, flyers can take advantage of the sale by booking one-way or roundtrip flights for 50 percent off of the base fare from Tampa. This discount only works for flights between Sept. 5 through March 7, 2024.

Anyone interested in buying a discounted ticket can use code "IMGAME50" at checkout online at flybreeze.com or through the Breeze app.

The airline, which claims to be the nation's only "Nice Low-Cost Carrier," travels to 15 destinations nonstop. They include:

Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas

Akron-Canton, Ohio

Charleston, South Carolina

Columbus, Ohio

Charleston, West Virginia

Harford, Connecticut

Huntsville, Alabama

Louisville, Kentucky

Norfolk, Virginia

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Providence, Rhode Island

Portland, Maine

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

Richmond, Virginia

Syracuse, New York

Offerings on Breeze flights vary by levels known as Nice, Nicer and Nicest, with Nicest including two checked bags, priority boarding, 2X2 recliner-style seating, complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

Breeze does not charge cancellation or change fees up to 15 minutes prior to takeoff.

10 Tampa Bay's Andrea Chu contributed to this report.