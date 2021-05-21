Brand new airline 'Breeze Airways' taking off at Tampa International

TPA and Breeze will make history together next week as they launch their inaugural flight departing from Tampa to Charleston.

TAMPA, Fla. — A brand new airline is joining the industry and it's taking flight right here in Tampa.

The new "seriously nice" airline Breeze Airways is launching this month at Tampa International Airport.

The inaugural flight will depart from Tampa to Charleston, South Carolina on May 27. Additional flights will be offered to Hartford, Connecticut with more destinations to be added each week through July 2021.

"Their low fares, leisure destinations and unique business model will make them the new go-to airline," said Steve Hayes, President & CEO of Visit St. Pete Clearwater.

BIG NEWS: Breeze Airways, a brand new airline, has chosen TPA as one of its markets and is launching 10 new routes at Tampa International Airport!



Read more: https://t.co/Sfqy77e72Z pic.twitter.com/krhwNGxJfI — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) May 21, 2021

Breeze is a new US airline carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman. Its debut network is comprised of 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities in the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast and Eastern U.S.

The company's mission is to "make the world of travel simple, affordable and convenient, using technology, ingenuity and kindness to improve the travel experience."

The airline joins TPA at a time when the airport is experiencing rapid growth in recovering from the pandemic, as travelers are eager to get back on flights, according to the TPA website.

"Breeze will open the door to more connections, more family reunions, more business meetings and more tourism dollars for our region," J.P. DuBuque, President & CEO of the Greater St. Petersburg Area Economic Development Corporation, said.

You can book flights now at FlyBreeze.com and the Breeze app, starting at just $39 one way.