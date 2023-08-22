Airline shares 30% off promo code for flights from TPA

The discount is good for flights between Sept. 5 and Dec. 19, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Florida — Looking to save money on your fall travel? One discount airline is offering 30% off flights from Tampa International Airport — as long as you book within the next 48 hours.

Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is introducing its first-ever "percent off" promotion on roundtrip flights to 15 different destinations from TPA.

All you have to do is book your flight at flybreeze.com or on the Breeze app by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, and enter code "YODOYOU" to get 30% off the base fare.

The discount is good for flights between Sept. 5 and Dec. 19, 2023, traveling nonstop to the following destinations:

Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas

Akron-Canton, Ohio

Charleston, South Carolina

Columbus, Ohio

Charleston, West Virginia

Harford, Connecticut

Huntsville, Alabama

Louisville, Kentucky

Norfolk, Virginia

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Providence, Rhode Island

Portland, Maine

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

Richmond, Virginia

Syracuse, New York

“Fall has a unique charm and intrigue that asks us to slow down and take in the changing colors and cooler breezes,” Tom Doxey, president of Breeze Airways, said. “Our 30 percent off ‘Take It Easy’ promotion is all about inspiring people to live their best lives by seeking out new experiences in our incredible destinations.”

Offerings on Breeze flights vary by levels known as Nice, Nicer and Nicest, with Nicest including two checked bags, priority boarding, 2X2 recliner-style seating, complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

Breeze does not charge cancellation or change fees up to 15 minutes prior to takeoff.

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and on the Breeze app.