Catching a flight? Breeze Airways announces seasonal service to 3 new cities

The airline is offering twice-weekly services to all three locations with ticket prices starting at just $39 one-way.

TAMPA, Fla. — Breeze Airways introduced three new seasonal destinations from Tampa starting from just $39 one way.

The three new destinations will allow flyers to travel to Charleston, West Virginia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Columbus, Ohio on select days, including:

Charleston, WV (CRW) (Seasonal service, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting Oct. 4)

Pittsburgh, PA (PIT) (Seasonal service, Thursdays and Sundays, starting Oct. 5)

Columbus, OH (CMH) (Seasonal service, Fridays and Mondays, starting Oct. 6)

The airline is offering twice-weekly services to all three locations with ticket prices starting at just $39 one-way.

There is also a new service to Springfield, Illinois that starts on Dec. 4.

Click here to check out tickets on Breeze Airways' website,

The airline, which claims to be the nation's only "Nice Low-Cost Carrier," travels to 17 destinations nonstop all year long. They include:

Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas

Akron-Canton, Ohio

Charleston, South Carolina

Columbus, Ohio

Charleston, West Virginia

Harford, Connecticut

Huntsville, Alabama

Louisville, Kentucky

Norfolk, Virginia

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Providence, Rhode Island

Portland, Maine

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

Richmond, Virginia

Syracuse, New York

Offerings on Breeze flights vary by levels known as Nice, Nicer and Nicest, with Nicest including two checked bags, priority boarding, 2X2 recliner-style seating, complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

Breeze does not charge cancellation or change fees up to 15 minutes prior to takeoff.