GALVESTON, Texas — A Carnival cruise ship had a temporary power outage while en route to Cozumel, Mexico Tuesday afternoon.

Passengers on board Carnival Valor said the ship was stuck at sea for about an hour and they were not sure what was going on.

Carnival sent a statement to KHOU 11 News Tuesday afternoon saying the AC is back on and the ship is back on course:

"Carnival Valor is experiencing a temporary issue that is affecting the power supply to certain functions of the ship. The air conditioning is back in service and the ship has resumed its course to Cozumel.

We expect the remaining functions to be restored shortly."

Around 1:20 p.m., a Carnival spokeswoman said all services were up and running.