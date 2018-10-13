TAMPA, Fla.—A good or bad airport can make or break trip, but if you’re flying out of Tampa International Airport the chances are you’re going to have a good experience.

Condé Nast Traveler readers listed TPA the fifth best airport in the U.S. for its 2018 Reader’s Choice Awards survey.

The survey ranked airports on food and drinks choices, retailers, Wi-Fi, fitness and probably most importantly the ease of connections, according to the article.

This is what Condé Nast Traveler had to say about TPA:

“Tampa's airport has long felt like a vision of the future from 50 years ago—because it was. But thanks to a current two-phase expansion project (the first of which, about $1 billion worth of upgrades, is just about done) TPA is poised to jet into this century and beyond. A new SkyConnect people-mover system—with high-tech trains from Japan—is currently being tested, making this already convenient airport (very close to downtown) more convenient than ever.”

The airports that beat out TPA were Indianapolis International Airport (IND), Portland (Oregon) International Airport (PDX), Bradley International Airport (BDL) and Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport (MSP).

