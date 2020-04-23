ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One of the first things to come to a screeching halt when the coronavirus pandemic hit was travel. Particularly air travel. Now the airline industry is facing the worst crisis in its history, and companies could lose billions of dollars.

The number of flights in the United States alone have drastically decreased since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the website FlightRadar24, the average number of daily flights it tracks has dropped from 112,000 to 28,000 over the past 90 days. Globally, flights have dropped from an average of 181,500 a day to an average of 69,000 over the same time period.

Overall, flights are down 60 percent compared to April 2019.

In a statement released this week, Alexandre de Juniac, the director of the International Air Transport Association which represents 290 airlines around the world, said the industry stands to lose around $314 billion due to the pandemic. Additionally, 25 million jobs could be affected in some way.

Most airlines have already grounded the majority of its fleet, but are still taking huge financial losses. Experts predict many of them to start cutting additional costs and take other emergency measures. de Juniac says financial aid and government loans, in addition to tax relief, will be needed to help airlines survive this crisis.

While most planes are grounded, some that fly essential routes are still taking to the skies. Although these days, their cabins are filled with more medical equipment and other supplies than passengers.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, on March 1, 2.3 million people passed through security checkpoints at airports across the U.S. By April 16, that number had dropped to 95,000. That is a decline of 96 percent.

One of the big looming questions is when will travel get back to normal, and what will that normal look like?

While airline officials say it's still too early to know what changes will be put in place, they know things will be different. de Juniac says the important thing is that airlines around the world coordinate their response to re-build traveler confidence and bring back their business.

