TAMPA, Fla. — Cross-Bay Ferry service is scheduled to begin on Nov. 1 between Tampa and St. Petersburg.

At a news conference on Thursday morning, it was announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning has teamed up with the service.

On game nights, ferry service will run 30 minutes after a game ends.

It will run Wednesday-Sunday and Monday and Tuesday only on game nights.

For more information on the ferry schedule and ticket prices, click here.

