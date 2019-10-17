TAMPA, Fla. — Cross-Bay Ferry service is scheduled to begin on Nov. 1 between Tampa and St. Petersburg.
At a news conference on Thursday morning, it was announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning has teamed up with the service.
On game nights, ferry service will run 30 minutes after a game ends.
It will run Wednesday-Sunday and Monday and Tuesday only on game nights.
For more information on the ferry schedule and ticket prices, click here.
