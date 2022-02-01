Second Crystal Cruises ship offloads passengers in the Bahamas to prevent seizure in US waters

The Crystal Symphony faces a seizure order if it enters U.S. waters. The company is accused of failing to pay $4.6 million in fuel bills.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — Crystal Cruises has cut short the itinerary of a second ship and offloaded its passengers in the Bahamas. The unexpected end to what was supposed to be a months-long voyage on the Crystal Serenity sent passengers by ferry to Fort Lauderdale.

The news comes as the Crystal Symphony faces a seizure order if it enters U.S. waters. The company is accused of failing to pay $4.6 million in fuel bills. The cruise line’s parent company, Genting Hong Kong, has been struggling with the pandemic's effects on its businesses.

The Crystal Serenity departed from Miami on Jan. 17, but passengers were informed their trip would be cut short just days later. The Miami Herald reports that the company announced it would be canceling its operations through late April.

Another ship, the Crystal Symphony, was also forced to offload passengers in the Bahamas. Passengers on that ship were also sent to South Florida.