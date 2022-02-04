Check your flight: Delays, cancelations continue at Tampa International Airport

More than 150 flights have been canceled, according to FlightAware.

TAMPA, Fla. — Flyers at Tampa International Airport are experiencing the travel woes of delays and cancelations this Saturday.

Until 4:45 p.m., all flights inbound and outbound from TPA were being held, Flight Aware, a flight tracking platform reported. Departures from Tampa International are also seeing a 31 to 45 minute (and increasing) delay due to "an air traffic management program."

It's a continued issue, TPA said in a tweet Saturday. They're advising travelers to check with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information. The airport saw delays and cancelations the day before due to weather-related issues.

As of 6 p.m., Tampa International Airport is experiencing 176 delays, according to FlightAware. There have been 180 cancelations. Southwest Airlines is seeing the largest amount of delays and cancelations with 87 flights canceled and 58 flights delayed.

Southwest Airlines experienced a nationwide system outage Saturday morning and while it's been resolved, TPA said they're still experiencing delays and cancelations at TPA from weather-related impacts to air traffic. Southwest released the following statement Saturday morning:

"Some of our earliest departing flights were delayed this morning, and a handful of them canceled, after we experienced intermittent performance issues following routine overnight maintenance of some of our backend technology. We offer heartfelt apologies to our Customers for any inconvenience, and gratitude to our employees who are working diligently to make it up to them. We’ll continue to update Customers whose journey with us today might be delayed as result of the now-resolved issues."

