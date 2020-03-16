ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney has added to its list of closures, in an effort to combat the coronavirus.

Added to the list:

Disney Stores

Downtown Disney

Disney Springs

Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Disney's Vero Beach Resort

All Disney stores in North America will close starting March 17.

You can still shop online at shopDisney.com

Downtown Disney in Anaheim and Disney Springs in Orlando will also close starting March 17.

Walt Disney World Resort Hotels and Disney's Vero Beach Resort will close starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20.

Disney says it will "continue to monitor the situation and maintain regular contact with the appropriate officials and health experts".

