ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney has added to its list of closures, in an effort to combat the coronavirus.
Added to the list:
- Disney Stores
- Downtown Disney
- Disney Springs
- Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
- Disney's Vero Beach Resort
All Disney stores in North America will close starting March 17.
You can still shop online at shopDisney.com
Downtown Disney in Anaheim and Disney Springs in Orlando will also close starting March 17.
Walt Disney World Resort Hotels and Disney's Vero Beach Resort will close starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20.
Disney says it will "continue to monitor the situation and maintain regular contact with the appropriate officials and health experts".
What other people are reading right now:
- VERIFY: Yes, your pool is safe from coronavirus, as long as it’s properly maintained
- Scholastic offers free courses for students stuck at home because of coronavirus
- Walmart stores nationwide adjust hours of operation for restocking and sanitizing
- People flock to beaches as other places across Tampa Bay shut down
- Events and locations in Tampa Bay shut down by coronavirus
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter