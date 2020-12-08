USDOT awards infrastructure funds to two Tampa Bay cities

President Trump tweeted about the $27.8 million in funding headed to Florida cities.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Five cities in Florida were awarded a combined total of $27.8 million in federal infrastructure funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Two of those cities are right here in Tampa Bay.

Wednesday afternoon, President Trump tweeted, "Good news for Florida! I'm awarding $27.8M from USDOT in federal infrastructure funds to five areas including Orlando, Jacksonville, Ft. Myers/Naples, St. Petersburg, and Tampa. Happy to support bus service for the people in beautiful Florida!"

Earlier today, HART leaders in Tampa announced a $2.7 million grant from USDOT to bring electric-powered buses to Hillsborough County.

HART says the grant will allow the county to purchase up to four electric-powered buses and "supporting infrastructure." TECO says it is a funding partner and will match 50 percent of the grant for infrastructure.

In St. Petersburg, PTSA says it received $1.2 million from FTA that will likely be used for electric infrastructure improvements to "convert our entire fleet over to electric" such as "solar panels or charging depots."

Good news for Florida! I’m awarding $27.8M from @USDOT in federal infrastructure funds to five areas including Orlando, Jacksonville, Ft. Myers/Naples, St. Petersburg, and Tampa. Happy to support bus service for the people in beautiful Florida! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

