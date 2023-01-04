TPA: FAA implements delay program for flights to Florida

According to airport officials, the delay is due to weather.

TAMPA, Fla. — Travelers planning on taking the air to get to Florida Wednesday may run into some problems.

According to a tweet from Tampa International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration implemented a delay program for flights to Florida on Wednesday.

The Tampa-based airport explains weather is to blame for the delay.

"Please check with your airline for the latest regarding flight updates," the tweet read in part.

A cold front approaching from the north of the Sunshine State will send a line of showers and storms in the Tampa Bay area's direction later Wednesday evening into the overnight. As the line arrives on the Nature Coast around or a little after sunset, some of the storms could be a little on the stronger side.

ALERT: Due to weather, the FAA has implemented a delay program for flights to Florida today. Please check with your airline for the latest regarding flight updates ✈️ pic.twitter.com/OLADSV4tBc — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) January 4, 2023

Earlier in the week, an air traffic computer issue caused an increase in flight delays and cancellations to and from Florida.

In a statement on Monday, the FAA confirmed the computer issue that forced the agency to slow the amount of flight volume into Florida airspace has been resolved. The issue affected its En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) system described as the "heart" of the country's air traffic control system.

A Tampa International Airport spokesperson said earlier that there were too many planes in the sky over the Sunshine State. Any plane en route to fly over Miami's airspace, in particular, wasn't set to be cleared until 2 p.m. at the earliest. Flights already in the sky were not affected.