Finnair to begin operating flights out of TPA

TAMPA, Fla — A new flight carrier will be operating at Tampa International Airport.

This week the airport celebrated the arrival of its first A350 service as Finnair touches down in Tampa this week. Finnair is the national carrier of Finland.

Starting May 31 through October, Finnair will be operating the Tampa-to-Frankfurt route five days a week through Eurowings Discover "as part of a wet lease agreement during the peak demand summer travel season."

Routes will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays under Eurowings Discover flight numbers, operated by Finnair and its flight crews.

"Passengers boarding the Finnair A350 can look forward to a high-class travel experience with the same food and beverage service, onboard shop and in-flight entertainment options found on normal Eurowings Discover flights," TPA said in a news release. "Guests will be served by a Finnair crew and can choose from three travel classes: Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class."

Eurowings Discover leased three A350 planes from Finnair, TPA said, as the young airline company is still growing and in its ramp-up stage.