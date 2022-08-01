Flight cancellations and delays: Airport woes continue into Sunday

Sunday, TPA 75 flight delays as of 4 p.m. ET, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above is from Saturday's report of delays and cancellations at Tampa International Airport.

Travelers this weekend have seen their fair share of cancellations and delays. Saturday, Tampa International Airport saw 73 delays and 29 cancellations. Sunday has already surpassed that.

According to airlines, a mixture of the wintry weather in the midwest and northeast and the omicron variant causing an uptick in positive cases has caused numerous delays and cancellations across the nation.

There were 2,704 delays and 1,245 cancellations in the U.S. at 4 p.m., according to flight tracking service, FlightAware. At TPA, FlightAware is tracking 75 delays and 35 cancellations.

Southwest Airlines has seen the most cancellations and delays with 233 canceled flights and 506 delays. Behind Southwest, United is seeing 178 cancellations and 221 delays.

In a tweet from Jan. 5, United said, "Winter weather in the Northeast & Denver may result in delays & cancellations Jan. 5 - 8."

Winter weather in the Northeast & Denver may result in delays & cancellations Jan. 5 - 8. If you have an upcoming flight and need to make changes, the fastest way to do so is in the United app where you can self-service or call, text or video chat with a customer service agent. — United Airlines (@united) January 5, 2022

Southwest Airlines posted a similar tweet on Jan. 6, citing staffing shortage and weather causing flight disruptions.

We are currently experiencing an increase in flight disruptions and longer than usual customer service wait times due to a combination of winter weather and staffing challenges. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and are working diligently to assist Customers. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ZbroORcroB — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) January 6, 2022