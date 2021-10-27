A flight from New York to California was diverted to Denver after a passenger physically assaulted a flight attendant, according to American Airlines.

DENVER — An American Airlines flight from New York to California was diverted to Denver International Airport (DIA) Wednesday after a passenger physically assaulted a flight attendant, according to the airline.

American Airlines flight 976 was on its way from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California when it diverted to Denver.

The plane landed safely at DIA around 6 p.m., according to the airport. It taxied to the gate, where law enforcement removed and apprehended the suspect passenger, the airline said.

It's unclear what may have led to the alleged assault.

"We are outraged by the reports of what took place on board," the airline said in a statement. "Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines. We are working with the appropriate authorities to support our team member and ensure a proper outcome is reached, and the individual involved in this incident will not be allowed to travel with us in the future."

"We thank our crew for their quick action and professionalism to ensure the safety of their fellow team members and customers on board," the airline said.

A DIA spokesperson said the FBI is investigating the situation.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS