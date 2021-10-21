Florida's high-speed train is back after being shut down by the pandemic

Brightline officials say masks will be mandated for crew and passengers inside its trains and stations.

MIAMI — South Florida’s higher-speed passenger train service will resume operations between Miami and West Palm Beach on Nov. 8 after being closed for 20 months because of the pandemic.

Brightline officials say all employees will be vaccinated against COVID-19 and, following federal regulations, mandate masks for crew and passengers inside its trains and stations.

The private company, which began operations in 2017, suspended operations in March 2020.

Even during the shutdown, it has continued laying track for its planned expansion from South Florida to Orlando. The origin station will be at PortMiami to connect vacationers from the cruise capital of the world to Florida's theme parks.

The rail will ultimately connect a 170-mile stretch. That route is set to open in late 2022 or early 2023.