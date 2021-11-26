Yes, you can bring Thanksgiving leftovers home with you

If you plan on flying with Thanksgiving leftovers, here are the TSA guidelines you should keep in mind before you pack that checked bag.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For many of you, this Thanksgiving is the first holiday trip you’ve made to visit family since the start of the pandemic, so you may want to bring some of those leftovers home with you.

If you’re flying, you can, but the Transportation Security Administration has specific rules for you to follow.

First here’s a tip, bring the turkey, skip the gravy. Gravy and other spreadable thanksgiving treats are all liquid. Things like cranberry sauce, wine, apple cider, maple syrup and preserves all need to go in your checked bags. It’s up to you to properly pack it.

The TSA says if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it and its larger than 3.4 ounces, it needs to be checked.

So, what can you bring on the plane? The TSA says it’s okay to pack any solid food. That means your turkey, chicken or any meats, frozen, cooked or uncooked can board the plane with you. Stuffing, casseroles, mac ‘n cheese, fresh veggies and fruit can come along for the ride, as well.

Even though we’re talking Thanksgiving, these aren’t TSA-specific rules for this holiday. These are just rules in place for any time you travel with food and want to take it with you past a TSA checkpoint.