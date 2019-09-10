MOGADORE, Ohio — The Goodyear Blimp has always been an iconic sight for college football fans. Now, it's becoming an iconic place for fans to stay.

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of college football, the famous blimp will now be available on Airbnb for three one-night stays during October, Business Insider reports.

Guests will be welcomed to stay in the gondola of the blimp, which is where the pilot and crew typically operate from. Guests are also welcome to explore the hangar which is twice the size of a football field.

Guests will pay $150 per night for two guests to stay in the hangar in Mogadore, Ohio on the nights of Oct. 22, 23, or 24. The stay also includes tickets to the match-up between the University of Michigan and Notre Dame which the stays will lead up to on Oct. 26 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The blimp stay will include a bed, couch, two chairs, several tables, a potted plant, and football knickknacks, CNN reports.

Once the stay on the blimp begins, visitors will be asked to stay on property but are allowed to go to the Wingfoot Lake outside, where a grill, fire pit and cornhole will be set up.

Airbnb is advising interested guests to keep monitoring and checking their listings on Oct. 15 for booking opportunities.

