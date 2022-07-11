Fort De Soto Campground ranks No. 7 among best places to camp in US

Fort De Soto is the only southeastern campground that made the top 10, according to the list released by The Dyrt.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Fort De Soto campgrounds squeezed into the top 10 for best places to camp across the United States.

It's a list compiled by an app for camping called The Dyrt. The "2022 Best Places To Camp: Top 10 in the U.S." is based on reviews and ratings from its users.

According to The Dyrt, the top 10 spots are campers' dream destinations for "the epitome of the great outdoors."

Fort De Soto campgrounds in Pinellas County ranked no. 7 among the list.

Take a look at the top 10

Sierra Vista, New Mexico

Many Glacier Campground, Montana

“The Wall” in Buffalo Gap National Grasslands, South Dakota

Alabama Hills Recreation Area, California

Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, Minnesota

White Star Campground, Colorado

Fort De Soto Campground, Florida

Kalaloch Campground, Washington

Letchworth State Park, New York

Coconino National Forest Road 525, Arizona

"A common bond shared among all 10 of the Best Places to Camp is a proximity to natural wonders, whether it’s a mountain range, glacier, wilderness, lake, ocean or gorge," a news release said.

At Fort De Soto, campers are able to kayak down freshwater inlets or on the beach, paddle board, see marine life, fish and more. There is an RV site, fires are allowed and you can bring your pets along.