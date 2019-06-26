x
Frontier Airlines to open crew base at Tampa International

Approximately 250 flight attendants and 140 pilots will be based at TPA.
In this June 26, 2019 photo Frontier Airlines jetliners sit at gates on the A concourse at Denver International Airport in Denver. A new report says U.S. airlines are increasing their emissions of climate-changing gases much faster than they are boosting fuel efficiency. The International Council on Clean Transportation said Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 that carbon dioxide emissions and fuel burning rose 7% from 2016 to 2018, overshadowing a 3% gain in fuel efficiency. The report ranked Frontier the most efficient among the 11 largest U.S. airlines. The Denver-based carrier has added more than 40 Airbus jets with more efficient engines. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

TAMPA, Fla. — The airline known for “low fares done right" is expanding into Tampa.

Frontier Airlines is set to open its new crew base on May 25 at Tampa International Airport.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, Florida Secretary of Commerce Jamal Sowell, and Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Chairman Gary Harrod will join TPA CEO Joe Lopano and Frontier SVP of Customers Jake Filene for the grand opening Tuesday morning.

Approximately 250 flight attendants and 140 pilots from Frontier will be based at TPA this year with that number expected to increase in the future, according to a release from the airline.

“With our low-cost structure and focus on leisure travel, Frontier is exceptionally well positioned to increase operations this year and continue to expand," Barry Biffle, president and CEO of Frontier Airlines, said in February. “We anticipate that nearly 400 Frontier crew members will be based in Tampa by the end of 2021."

Frontier currently offers nearly 20 nonstop routes from Tampa International Airport.

“Any time we add a new crew base, it is an indicator of continued growth for our airline and also welcomed news for our crew members, who gain a new home base option, and local communities that reap the economic benefits,” Biffle said.

Frontier Airlines prides itself in "providing affordable travel across America." The low-fare carrier uses weight-saving tactics and baggage processes to make it "the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline," according to the Frontier website.

