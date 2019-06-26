Fly from Tampa to New York for $29

Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines is launching seven new routes from TPA over the next two months.

TAMPA, Fla. — Traveling for the holidays? Low-cost carrier Frontier is offering flights out of Tampa International Airport for as low as $29.

The airline is launching seven new routes out of TPA between now and Dec. 17

Service from Tampa to New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) launched on Nov. 3 and will operate three times weekly with one-way tickets as low as $29.

Starting on Friday, four flights a week will head from Tampa to Dallas-Forth Worth Airport (DFW).

HOOOOORAY for even MORE nonstop service to New York!



Today, we launched a brand new route to New York Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley/Newburgh area on @FlyFrontier.



Book today: https://t.co/V32ZdlZMMO pic.twitter.com/vSg408X9kn — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) November 2, 2021

Other routes from TPA include the Hudson Valley/Newburgh area, Green Bay, Bloomington, Columbus, New York City (LGA) and Rochester, according to Tampa International Airport.

Frontier will have 25 nonstop routes out of Tampa by the end of the year.