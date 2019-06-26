x
Travel

Fly from Tampa to New York for $29

Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines is launching seven new routes from TPA over the next two months.
Credit: AP
In this June 26, 2019 photo Frontier Airlines jetliners sit at gates on the A concourse at Denver International Airport in Denver. A new report says U.S. airlines are increasing their emissions of climate-changing gases much faster than they are boosting fuel efficiency. The International Council on Clean Transportation said Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 that carbon dioxide emissions and fuel burning rose 7% from 2016 to 2018, overshadowing a 3% gain in fuel efficiency. The report ranked Frontier the most efficient among the 11 largest U.S. airlines. The Denver-based carrier has added more than 40 Airbus jets with more efficient engines. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

TAMPA, Fla. — Traveling for the holidays? Low-cost carrier Frontier is offering flights out of Tampa International Airport for as low as $29.

The airline is launching seven new routes out of TPA between now and Dec. 17

Service from Tampa to New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) launched on Nov. 3 and will operate three times weekly with one-way tickets as low as $29.

Starting on Friday, four flights a week will head from Tampa to Dallas-Forth Worth Airport (DFW).

Other routes from TPA include the Hudson Valley/Newburgh area, Green Bay, Bloomington, Columbus, New York City (LGA) and Rochester, according to Tampa International Airport.

Frontier will have 25 nonstop routes out of Tampa by the end of the year. 

In May, Frontier opened a new crew base at Tampa International Airport, bringing roughly 250 flight attendants and 140 pilots to the Bay area.

