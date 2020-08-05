Frontier Airlines implementing temperature screenings for crew and passengers

The policy goes into effect on June 1.

As a precautionary measure in dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19), Frontier Airlines is implementing temperature screenings for all crew and passengers, effective June 1, the airline announced on Friday. Last month, Frontier announced that face coverings would be required for all passengers, effective May 8.

“The health and safety of everyone flying Frontier is paramount and temperature screenings add an additional layer of protection for everyone onboard,” said Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle. “This new step during the boarding process, coupled with face coverings and elevated disinfection procedures, will serve to provide Frontier customers an assurance that their well-being is our foremost priority and we are taking every measure to help them travel comfortably and safely.”

Prior to boarding, customers will be screened via touchless thermometers. If a passenger's temperature is 100.4 degrees or higher, the passenger will be given time to rest, should time allow, prior to receiving a second check.

Should the second check read 100.4 degrees or higher, the passenger will not be allowed to fly on that day. Frontier says that it will work with that customer to rebook travel on a later date or accommodate the traveler’s preferences with respect to their reservation.