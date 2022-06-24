x
Frontier Airlines begin nonstop flights from Tampa to San Juan and Montego Bay

Low fares start at $89.
Credit: AP Photo/Matt Rourke
FILE PHOTO: A Frontier Airlines jet

TAMPA, Fla — Starting this week, flyers out of Tampa International Airport will be able to fly nonstop to two tropical destinations with Frontier Airlines.

Passengers can now book daily to San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU), and twice weekly to Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) with fares starting as low as $89. Frontier is the only airline offering nonstop service from TPA to Montego Bay. 

"Frontier is excited to add these two popular Caribbean islands to our route map from Tampa, making it affordable and convenient for area residents to enjoy these highly desirable vacation destinations," senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines, Daniel Shurz, said in a statement.

President and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay Santiago Corada also said he's excited to welcome the new connections from Puerto Rico and Jamaica to bring in more travelers to experience Tampa attractions and fine dining. 

The low fares option that starts at $89 to Jamaica and $99 to Puerto Rico must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on June 30, 2022. The fare is offered for dates that fall between July 6, 2022, and Aug. 31, 2022. 

