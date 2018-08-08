TAMPA, Fla. -- The airline that touts 'low fares done right' has added six new nonstop routes out of Tampa International Airport.
Frontier will offer six new nonstop flight routes out of TIA starting this winter, including Grand Rapids, Mich.; Syracuse, N.Y.; Greenville/Spartanburg, S.C.; Charlotte, N.C.; Portland, Maine; and Norfolk, Va.
Four of the six new routes offered will be new markets for TIA, including Portland, Norfolk, Greenville/Spartanburg, and Syracuse.
TIA says it has doubled its passengers from 438,131 to more than a million over the past two years. Frontier Airlines has seen an 83 percent increase in passengers flying out of TIA alone.
“The response from the Tampa Bay area community to our Low Fares Done Right mission has been tremendous,” said Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President, Commercial of Frontier Airlines. “With this winter’s schedule, we will offer a great range of destinations to customers from Tampa.”
For more, check out the flights on Frontier's website.
The schedule will be as follows:
TAMPA (TPA) to/from CHARLOTTE (CLT)
Depart TPA: 6:23 a.m. Arrive CLT: 8:13 a.m.
Depart CLT: 9:03 a.m. Arrive TPA: 10:48 a.m.
Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
Aircraft: Airbus A320
Service Start: Nov.15
Seasonal
TAMPA (TPA) to/from GRAND RAPIDS (GRR)
Depart TPA: 10:50 a.m. Arrive GRR: 1:35 p.m.
Depart GRR: 2:35 p.m. Arrive TPA: 5:25 p.m.
Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
Aircraft: Airbus A321
Service Start: Nov. 15
Seasonal
TAMPA (TPA) to/from GREENVILLE/SPARTANBURG (GSP)
Depart TPA: 7:05 a.m. Arrive GSP: 8:45 a.m.
Depart GSP 9:35 a.m. Arrive TPA: 11:20 a.m.
Frequency: Monday, Friday
Service Start: Nov. 16
Seasonal
TAMPA (TPA) to/from PORTLAND (PWM)
Depart TPA: 6:08 a.m. Arrive PWM: 9:14 a.m.
Depart PWM: 10:05 a.m. Arrive TPA: 1:35 p.m.
Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
Service Start: Nov. 15
Seasonal
TAMPA (TPA) to/from SYRACUSE (SYR)
Depart TPA: 2:25 p.m. Arrive SYR: 5:04 p.m.
Depart SYR: 5:55 p.m. Arrive TPA: 9:04 p.m.
Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
Service Start: Nov. 15
Seasonal
TAMPA (TPA) to/from NORFOLK (ORF)
Depart TPA: 6:23 a.m. Arrive ORF: 8:19 a.m.
Depart ORF: 9:09 a.m. Arrive TPA: 11:15 a.m.
Frequency: Wednesday, Saturday
Service Start: Nov. 17
Seasonal
