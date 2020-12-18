Tampa International's message for travelers: Get tested before you fly

TAMPA, Fla. — The Christmas holiday is almost here, and despite the CDC discouraging travel, Tampa International is gearing up for a busy few weeks.
TPA expects 43,000 travelers a day on Saturdays Dec. 19 and Dec. 26, and Sunday Jan. 3. While that is a higher number than most of this year, it is about half of what it was last year.
Still, the airport is reminding travelers to get tested for coronavirus before their flight, and you can do it right there at the airport.
Testing is available from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm Monday through Friday and 8 am to Noon on Saturdays and Sundays. It is closed Christmas Day.
The testing is available only for people flying in or out of TPA within three days of their travel.
And don't forget about the other precautions to take while traveling this holiday season:
- Wearing a face mask properly
- Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer
- Maintain social distancing as much as possible
You can find more information on Tampa International Airport's website.
- Second COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna receives backing from FDA panel
- 'This isn't supposed to happen': Polk County neighbors work to clear a path toward healing after a tornado devastates homes ahead of the holidays
- 'This isn't going to stop us from living our dream.' Businesses push ahead after destructive tornado
- DeSantis outlines Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
- Thousands of chickens burned in massive Pasco County barn fire
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter