Tampa International's message for travelers: Get tested before you fly

TAMPA, Fla. — The Christmas holiday is almost here, and despite the CDC discouraging travel, Tampa International is gearing up for a busy few weeks.

TPA expects 43,000 travelers a day on Saturdays Dec. 19 and Dec. 26, and Sunday Jan. 3. While that is a higher number than most of this year, it is about half of what it was last year.

Still, the airport is reminding travelers to get tested for coronavirus before their flight, and you can do it right there at the airport.

Testing is available from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm Monday through Friday and 8 am to Noon on Saturdays and Sundays. It is closed Christmas Day.

The testing is available only for people flying in or out of TPA within three days of their travel.

And don't forget about the other precautions to take while traveling this holiday season:

Wearing a face mask properly

Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer

Maintain social distancing as much as possible

