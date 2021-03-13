Hawaiian Airlines begins nonstop service from Orlando to Honolulu

Orlando is Hawaiian Airlines' third East Coast gateway city.

ORLANDO, Fla. — That dream trip to Hawaii is just a non-stop flight away -- and it's not too far of a drive, either.

Hawaiian Airlines launched its new nonstop service Saturday from Orlando International Airport to Honolulu. The company's first nonstop flight from the islands arrived Friday in Florida, and the first outbound flight is scheduled to take off today, Spectrum News 13 reports.

The company is offering two weekly flights from Honolulu and Orlando using its 278-seat Airbus A330 aircraft. It features 18 first-class lie-flat seats, plus 68 "extra comfort" seats.

"We are thrilled to announce that Central Florida residents can look forward to nonstop service to Hawai‘i, and that Orlando International Airport is officially Florida’s connection to the aloha state," said Phil Brown, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority in an earlier news release. "This new service represents a significant investment that will strengthen economic, leisure and cultural bonds between two of the country’s top tourism destinations."

Travelers to Hawaii still need to abide by the state's COVID-19 protocol. The airline says there are two options.

Take a mandatory 10-day self-quarantine upon arrival.

Take a pre-travel test and skip the quarantine. The test must be taken no more than 72 hours prior to the scheduled departure time of the final leg to Hawaii.